AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Lakers And NBA Players Weigh In On Suspended Season

Melissa Rohlin

Basketball has come to a standstill. 

It was a swift and smart decision by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the season for at least a month immediately after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

It was a whirlwind day in the NBA world, with players initially expressing shock and disbelief at the thought of potentially playing in empty arenas, then having to cope with their season  being indefinitely paused in a span of hours. 

Everyone was left reeling by how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic has developed and the uncertainty of what lies ahead. 

In an appearance on TNT on Thursday, Silver said he hopes the season can resume -- but nothing is off the table at this point, including cancelation. The NBA instructed teams not to practice at least until March 16. 

Players have taken to social media to vent their thoughts during this highly unusual and anxiety-provoking time. 

Here are some of their reactions. 

Some players have even pledged their own money to help arena workers, who will be out of work for at least a month. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Writes Letter To Fans

The NBA suspended the season Friday. Silver says the hiatus will last at least 30 days.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green Says 'NBA Is Making Right Call' In Suspending Season

In a video posted to Twitter, Green said, "The NBA is making the right call and hopefully we get it back up and running in the right direction soon."

Melissa Rohlin

by

Ct33

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Says Suspension Will Last At Least 30 Days

The NBA season was suspended Wednesday to help contain the spread of COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Not Practice Thursday Following NBA Suspending The Season

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday following Utah's Rudy Gobert testing positive for COVID-19

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA Has Suspended The Season Because Of Novel Coronavirus

The NBA announced Wednesday that the season will be suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the virus

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Imagines How It Would Feel To Play Without Fans

After the Warriors announced Thursday's and Saturday's games will be played without fans in attendance, the Lakers know they might be doing the same thing soon

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Comments on Bronny Reaching State Final

Sierra Canyon advances to the state championship game with a last-second win, making LeBron James a proud father

Jill Painter Lopez

Anthony Davis Misses Buzzer-Beating Three As Lakers Fall To Nets

The Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, 104-102, snapping a four-game winning streak

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Can Reach 50 Wins For First Time Since 2011 With Win Over Nets

It’s been nine years since the Lakers last won 50 games, but the franchise could reach that mark again Tuesday against Brooklyn

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Changes Tune On Playing Without Fans Because Of Coronavirus

When James said Friday that he wouldn't play in a game without fans, he wasn't aware that the NBA was actually discussing that possibility

Melissa Rohlin