Lakers And NBA Players Weigh In On Suspended Season

Basketball has come to a standstill.

It was a swift and smart decision by NBA commissioner Adam Silver to suspend the season for at least a month immediately after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

It was a whirlwind day in the NBA world, with players initially expressing shock and disbelief at the thought of potentially playing in empty arenas, then having to cope with their season being indefinitely paused in a span of hours.

Everyone was left reeling by how quickly the COVID-19 pandemic has developed and the uncertainty of what lies ahead.

In an appearance on TNT on Thursday, Silver said he hopes the season can resume -- but nothing is off the table at this point, including cancelation. The NBA instructed teams not to practice at least until March 16.

Players have taken to social media to vent their thoughts during this highly unusual and anxiety-provoking time.

Here are some of their reactions.

Some players have even pledged their own money to help arena workers, who will be out of work for at least a month.