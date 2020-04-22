AllLakers
Lakers And Other LA Teams Come Together To Help Raise Money For Mayor's Fund

Melissa Rohlin

Fans of Los Angeles professional teams can buy discounted team merchandise to support the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced Tuesday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing from City Hall.

The Lakers, Clippers, Kings, Sparks, Galaxy, AEG and Rank + Rally came together to launch "Teams for LA" to sell sports and music gear with proceeds going to a fund to help people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The fund will be used for childcare and meals for the neediest, relief and counseling for frontline healthcare workers, critical healthcare equipment, and services for the homeless population.

Jerseys, hats, t-shirts, warm-ups, scarfs, bobbleheads and other specialty items can be found at www.teamlastore.com.

“All of us in the Los Angeles sports community have been looking for additional ways to support the tremendous efforts of our city’s leadership and to help those in our community that are most impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak,” president and CEO of AEG Dan Beckerman said in a statement. “Our collective donation of merchandise will provide our fans a way to show their ongoing support for their favorite teams while also contributing to help their fellow Angelenos in need.”

There will be more than 30,000 items offered at discounted prices. People can also purchase gear from the website and send it directly to shelters and non-profits.

