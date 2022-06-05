Lakers: Andre Drummond On the Challenge of Playing for LA

The Lakers organization is well-known for not only its success rate but the powerful players that become a part of the roster. However, it appears this program has its faults even with the possibility of winning a championship.

In a video posted by @pickuphoop on Twitter, Andre Drummond, who briefly played for the Lakers during the 2020-21 season, talked about the struggles of playing in LA.

“Yeah the Lakers is exactly what you think it is man, you gotta be built differently to play for that organization, you gotta be mentally strong not only on the court but off the court too because there’s so much expectations to being a Laker and putting that purple and gold on because if you ain’t living up to expectations they will let you know you ain’t worthy enough to put on that jersey.”

Drummond's quote isn't the words of a NBA rookie either. He's played for five teams in his ten-year NBA career.

Now, it is no secret that not only does the Lakers organization have a lot of expectations for the players, but so do the fans. That can weigh heavy on anyone, especially when players have to listen to the fans talk poorly to them and then the organization does the same thing.

A more recent example of this is Russell Westbrook, who did not play to the fan's expectations during this season and heard the criticisms from all sides.

This can cause anyone to second guess themselves and not be able to play at the level they once could.

