Lakers Announce That Staples Center Will Be A Voting Center For Presidential Election

Staples Center will be a voting center for the presidential election in November, the Lakers, Staples Center, AEG and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk announced Saturday.

"This is what we're all in this for," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Saturday before Game 5 of the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Portland Trail Blazers. "We're going to be vocal, but it's really about action. And this is a huge step just for creating a venue where there's not going to be any reason for people in the LA community or LA county to not vote. A lot of times there aren't enough sites and there's long lines and whatnot and people aren't able to. So credit the Lakers, credit AEG and LA County for getting this done."

After NBA games were postponed Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the players organized a virtual meeting with owners Thursday to ask them to take some specific actions.

The owners were very receptive.

On Friday, NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts released a joint statement in which they agreed to establish a social justice coalition, work to convert arenas into voting centers in every city where a franchise owns and controls the property and include advertising spots that promote "greater civic engagement" during all playoff games.

So far, 12 NBA teams have announced that they will use their arenas or practice facilities as voting centers.

On Aug. 13, LeBron James' voting coalition More Than A Vote and the Dodgers announced that Dodger Stadium will be also be a voting center in November, marking the first time that a Major League Baseball team agreed to use its stadium as a polling site.

James helped found More Than A Vote in June to end Black voter suppression.