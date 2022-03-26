Skip to main content
Lakers: Another LA Rams Superstar Spotted at Home Game

Cooper Kupp was in attendance for the Lakers home game on Wednesday.

Even in a down year for the Lakers, the stars still come out to watch the purple and gold. Celebrities in the crowd is nothing new, but there was a rare sighting on Wednesday when the Lakers played the 76ers at Crypto.com.

Superbowl MVP and All-Pro wide receiver Cooper Kupp was on hand for the matchup. The Lakers social media team certainly noticed.

Like the rest of the fans in the stands, Kupp was likely planning on getting to watch the two NBA scoring leaders, Joel Embiid and LeBron James, go toe-to-toe. Instead, he watched the LeBron-less Lakers lose 126-121 in one of their few home games remaining this season.

Kupp, a Washington state native, has quickly adopted the Lakers as his NBA team. For the Rams championship parade, Kupp wore a special edition Kobe Bryant jersey for the occasion. Now that, is what they call a statement piece. 

He isn't the only Rams All-Pro to attend a game this year. On the same day as the championship a parade, Aaron Donald, alongside wide receiver Robert Woods, sat courtside for the Lakers-Jazz game. Unlike Kupp, Donald got to experience LeBron actually playing on the court. 

Perhaps Kupp and Donald can coordinate their schedules and if the stars align, attend a postseason Lakers game at Crypo.com Arena. 

