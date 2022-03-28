Lakers: Anthony Davis and LeBron James Both Doubtful for Mavericks Game

Anthony Davis is one step closer to returning to the court for the Lakers. According to multiple reports, Davis went through a full practice on Monday and has been upgraded from "Out" to "Doubtful" for the Lakers Tuesday game in Dallas. ESPN's Dave McMenamin previously reported that Davis is likely to return the first week of April.

The news on LeBron James was not as encouraging. The Athletic's Jovan Buha was one of the first to report that LeBron is doubtful to play against the Mavericks.

James suffered a sprained ankle in the second quarter of the Lakers 116-108 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday. He finished the game, but attended the post game presser with his ankle heavily taped and admitted that the pain was "horrible".

The Lakers are just one game ahead of the San Antonio Spurs for the last play-in tournament spot. LA has an exceedingly difficult remaining schedule and will absolutely need LeBron, if not Davis too, on the court to wrap up a postseason spot.