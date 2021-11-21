Lakers: Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook Comment on Teams’ Rebounding Struggles

As documented last week, the Lakers have been destroyed in the rebounding department all season long. Last night’s game was no different as the Celtics won the glass 51-33 against the Lakers. Their leading center Robert Williams III, who accounts for 20% of the teams’ rebounds, did not even play in the game.

Fans and pundits have been pleading with coach Frank Vogel to play Anthony Davis at the five more, but the kryptonite of those lineups have been them getting absolutely punished on the glass. Unlike their wings in the past, the current construct of the roster has too many wing players that are under 6’4”. There has not been much weak side help for these wings to come in and clean up defensive possessions with rebounds.

Davis has previously said that their defense and size up front would get better once LeBron James and Trevor Ariza returned to the court. Both of them will definitely help the team on the boards, but the team needs more wing size if they are to control the glass more consistently.

After the loss to Boston, Davis addressed the rebounding issues with the team.

“Boxing out, that’s really it. We gotta find bodies. Lot of times we turn and look for the basketball and then the perimeter crasher come in and gets the rebounds. Shot goes up, we gotta turn around and find bodies and hit guys and then go pursue the basketball.”

Combined with their physical limitations and the lack of hustle, this seems more than something that is a quick fix. It would not be surprising if general manager Rob Pelinka has been monitoring bigger wings around the league as we get closer to the trade deadline.

Russell Westbrook has always been right to the point, and he did not mince words when asked about their rebounding woes.