Lakers: Anthony Davis Appears Noticeably Slimmer in Recent Photo

Anthony Davis looks slim and trim in a recent social media photo.

Anthony Davis began entered this past season a little bulkier in years past. Perhaps the thought was adding more muscle would help prevent injuries. If that was the hypothesis, it was proven wrong.

Davis missed 42 games in the 2021-2022 season. Granted, both of his major injuries were on somewhat freak plays. Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels fell backwards into Davis' knee. The injury caused the superstar to miss 17 games with a knee injury. Then, AD landed on Rudy Gobert's foot and missed 18 more games due to the injury.

It looks like Davis is going back to his slimmer self, at least for this summer.

In a photo that appears to be recently taken, Davis' physique is much closer to what it was when he was an All-NBA player. 

Lakers fans are hoping skinny Davis can play big minutes throughout next year and revert back to the mobile All-Star big man he's been in the past. 

Back in April, Davis addressed the "injury prone" label in an interview with The LA Times Dan Woike in which he stated, "These aren’t little ticky-tack injuries.” That wasn't all he had to say either. 

“So, what the [expletive] do you want me to do? When I play, it’s a problem. It’s a problem when I don’t play. At the end of the day, I’ve got to do what’s best for me and how my body feels. And we go from there. I’m not worried about who’s saying what or who thinks this about me because none of them have stepped on the floor and played. And the ones that did play, they should understand."

The LA faithful are a fickle bunch, even more so when expectations are high. The Lakers fell well short of those expectations last and posted a playoff DNQ.

Next year might be different and if is, it might be due to the work Davis puts in this offseason. 

