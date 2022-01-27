Lakers: Anthony Davis Doesn't "Need" a Minutes Restriction

Anthony Davis made his much-anticipated return to the Lakers on Tuesday. Davis logged eight points, four blocks, and two assists in 25 minutes in the Lakers 106-96 win over the Nets.

Head coach Frank Vogel hasn't spelled out a minutes restriction for Davis. According to Davis, if the Lakers need to manage his minutes, then he’s not ready to play.

"I don't know about the whole minute restriction thing. For me, I don't need that...I feel like if I have to babysit it, I shouldn't be on the floor. When I’m out there playing, I just gotta do what I gotta do to help the team win.”

The defensive impact of Davis goes far beyond four blocks in the box score. His unique ability to switch onto smaller guards and wings is a boon to the Lakers team defense.

Davis and the Lakers held the short-handed Nets to a 42.0% field goal percentage on Tuesday. It’s the lowest opposing team field goal percentage the Lakers have allowed since their surprise win over Utah (37.3%).

While Davis was sidelined with his knee injury, the Lakers played some of the worst defense in the NBA. The return of their four-time NBA-All Defensive player will dramatically improve LA in arguably the most important facet of the game.

Davis will have his first real stress test on Thursday in Philadelphia. Joel Embiid is averaging a whopping 42.5 points over his last four games. Philadelphia is also 7-3 in their last ten games.

If the Lakers plan on winning, they’ll likely need AD on the floor for more than 25 minutes.

Apparently, that shouldn’t be a problem.