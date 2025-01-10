Lakers' Anthony Davis Donates $20K to Help LA Staffer Rebuild Home Destroyed in Fire
The Los Angeles Lakers have had to deal with a lot on the court. They are struggling to secure their playoff position, as they sit sixth in the Western Conference standings.
The standings change nightly because of how tightly packed all of the teams are. Los Angeles holds just a two-and-a-half game lead over the Kings for the 11th spot in the West.
Off the court, things have gotten very hard for the Lakers to handle as well. They have had to deal with the five fires in the L.A area, which has already delayed one game.
It's a really bad situation right now in Los Angeles. A few staffers on the Lakers have had to deal with the fires themselves.
The Lakers' videographer, Rohan Ali, lost his home in the fires. Anthony Davis has decided to give him $20,000 to help him start the re-building process.
This is an incredibly kind gesture by the star forward. He understands how many people are suffering because of these raging fires, and he wants to make a difference in this staffer's life.
The Lakers understand that thousands of people are being affected by these wildfires. Once they do take the court again, they will try to be a distraction for many being affected.
Los Angeles is scheduled to take on the Spurs in L.A on Saturday. There is no word whether or not that game will be postponed yet.
For more information on the fires, please see below.
To help, click here to donate to the California Fire Foundation.
Click here to donate to the Salvation Army for fire relief efforts.
