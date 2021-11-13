Lakers Anthony Davis Embarrassed After LA's Loss to the Timberwolves

On Friday night the Lakers played the Minnesota Timberwolves and there were high hopes for L.A. to get their third win in a row. However, the Timberwolves had a different plan in mind. It was a tough first half, to say the least, but by halftime, the Lakers were up by five with the score being 49-44. That was until the second half of the game began and the Lakers were outscored by just under 30 points in the third quarter. Within the same time frame, the Lakers only scored 12 points. This all lead to a defeat of 107-83, Timberwolves.

A frustrated Anthony Davis spoke after the game and talked about how he felt coming out of this Friday night matchup.

"We got to decide who we want to be," said Davis. "Championship team, that's not us right now. We're not winning a championship the way we're playing. We got to be better and we got to care more for our wins at home, wins in general. It was embarrassing."

All of the Laker's determination to win was not there compared to the Laker's matchup against the Heat on Wednesday. The Lakers let Minnesota get the best of them and they know it. This team has a lot of work to do, but the biggest thing is their defense.

It is becoming a pattern to blow the lead for L.A. and that needs to change. With or without some of their star players, this team is going to have to step up.