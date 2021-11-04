Skip to main content
    November 4, 2021
    Lakers: Anthony Davis Gifts a Bloody Jersey to Swae Lee

    Is there really a better NBA gift than this?
    One of the many perks of sitting courtside at an NBA game is that sometimes you get up close and personal with players. Generally speaking though, that only happens with other famous people. 

    That happened on Tuesday night in Los Angeles following the Lakers' win over the Rockets. Rapper Swae Lee and Anthony Davis had a moment on the sideline following the win. 

    Davis came over to the rapper and started to take off his jersey to give it to him. But first, the Lakers star had to warn him that there was some blood on the jersey from their game. Swae Lee didn't care one bit. 

    Any Lakers fan would love to have a game-uses jersey, especially if it came with AD's blood on it. Pretty cool, and not the first time that these two have had an exchange like this. 

    Davis scored 27 points and secured 9 rebounds in the Lakers win over the Rockets on Tuesday. Up next, they welcome the Thunder into Staples Center on Thursday night. This comes just a few days after they let a 26-point lead slip away from them in Oklahoma City. 

    That game came without LeBron James in it though, and he is expected to be ready to go tonight in Los Angeles. 

    

