Lakers' Anthony Davis Has Been Preparing For Olympics With Former LA Coach
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis is set to lead his country to yet another gold medal. Davis is among the anchors in the stacked Team USA, alongside his superstar teammate LeBron James.
While the pursuit of gold is a major focus for Davis, he is also gearing up for a crucial upcoming season with the purple and gold. Davis is determined to reaffirm his status as one of the league's top players, building on his past performances and aiming for even greater improvement this season.
It's a tall task, but Davis has been putting in the work to put the league on notice. Swish Cultures posted a video via Twitter/X of Davis working on his game with former Lakers champion coach Phil Handy.
Here's what Handy has Davis working on this summer.
Handy was fired in early May along with former head coach Darvin Ham after a rather disappointing 2023-24 season. Handy was a beloved coach in the organization. He spent five seasons with the team, leading them to the 2020 NBA title.
Everyone on the team loved Handy, and although the Lakers have done a solid job in building an assistant coaching staff, Handy will be missed. The 52-year-old coach is still kind enough to lead a helping hand to one of the biggest stars in the game, and it's clear Davis holds him in high regard.
If Davis remains healthy, the 31-year-old could have a massive season and be in the MVP conversation throughout it.
