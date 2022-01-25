Lakers: Anthony Davis is Finally Probable to Play Tonight in Brooklyn

The Lakers continue their long road trip tomorrow tonight in Brooklyn taking on a tough Nets team. The 29-17 Nets will welcome them into Barclays Center with Los Angeles looking for a big win over a good squad.

Thankfully, the Lakers have a really good shot at getting a big piece back into the lineup. Literally. Anthony Davis has been out since December with an MCL sprain and has been slowly working his way back. He was questionable to play on Sunday, but they opted to give him more time before putting him back in.

But AD is officially listed as probable for tomorrow tonight in Brooklyn. It would be his first game with the Lakers since December 17th in Minnesota when he went down with the injury.

The Lakers could REALLY use AD's help at this point. Without him, they have gone 7-10 and fallen dangerously low in the Western Conference standings. At the moment, they are at risk of being taken over by the Clippers for the number 8th spot.

And despite AD not playing up to his full potential this year, the Lakers are unquestionably better with him in there. He is averaging 23.3 points per game along with 9.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2 blocks.

The expectation is that the Lakers will ease him back into things, so do not expect his usual 30-plus minutes tomorrow against the Nets. Frank Vogel has already said that LeBron James could backup AD at center when he is sitting.

Los Angeles went with Bron at the 5 often in Davis' absence.