Lakers Anthony Davis is One Step Closer to a Return

After a big win for the Lakers on Monday night, the good news just keeps coming. It appears that Anthony Davis is making significant progress since he injured his knee. Davis has been out since Dec. 17 when he suffered an MCL sprain that was so painful he collapsed on his way to the locker room when it happened. After Anthony Davis got hurt, it was announced that he would be re-evaluated in about four weeks by the Lakers team doctors.

With that said, Frank Vogel spoke with the media after the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup and gave an update on Davis and his progress.

"So, everything looked clean on the MRI and the check-up with the doctors, so he's been cleared for an on-court ramp up with contact," said Vogel.

The head coach also added how that does not mean there will be a timeline considering Davis still has a lot of work ahead of him, but this is a step in the right direction.

Without Anthony Davis, L.A. has lacked some star power. Not only have the Lakers had trouble making those big stops, but they are also without one of the top scorers on the team. Davis is extremely versatile and can be used in all kinds of ways considering he is a powerful force. Before he got injured, Davis was making a big impact on the Lakers but since then, there have been a lot of players who have had to step up.

Although the Lakers have been struggling, they made a big comeback against the Utah Jazz after winning 101-to-95. This means that L.A. might be able to last without Davis for a little longer.