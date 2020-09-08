Lakers' Anthony Davis Issued Flagrant Foul For Hitting Jeff Green In Groin Area In Game 2

The NBA issued Anthony Davis a flagrant foul 1 Tuesday for an incident that happened in the Lakers' 117-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 on Sunday.

With 15 seconds left in the second quarter, Davis struck Jeff Green in the groin area with his right hand as he drove to the basket for a layup.

Green collapsed to the ground in pain.

Rockets CEO Tad Brown took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the play.

"It would be greatly appreciated if opposing players would stop punching our players in the balls during the game," Brown tweeted Sunday. "Seems to be a thing lately, not sure why."

The NBA also ruled a dead-ball technical foul happened with 4 minutes and 35 seconds left in the first quarter when James Harden struck Davis in the face with his left elbow as he drove to the basket.

Davis immediately grabbed his face and then put his head down on the court as he sat on his knees for a few moments.

The Lakers and Rockets are tied at 1-1 with Game 3 set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. PST.