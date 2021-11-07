Lakers Anthony Davis Left Game Early Against Portland Trail Blazers Due to Illness

On Saturday night before the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers, it was a game-time decision if center Anthony Davis would even be able to play. The cause at the time for Davis being questionable was that he had a right thumb sprain. It was later announced that Davis would be activated to play. After the first quarter, Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell stated that Anthony Davis would not return to the game with a stomach illness.

Not only were the Lakers down by over 20 points, but then they lost an important player that holds the Lakers together. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers did not have the ability to come back from a deficit like this.

After the game, head coach Frank Vogel told the media that Anthony Davis woke up with a stomach bug and threw up four times before the game. Davis played a little over 7 minutes and scored 2 points before leaving the game.

Either way, losing Davis early in the game and not having LeBron James play has proved to cause the Lakers to lose momentum. The L.A. team will play their next game on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets and that may not be enough time for Davis to feel well enough to play. Depending on how he is feeling, this could mean that the Lakers have another tough game ahead of them.

Despite the fact that it is still early in the season if the Lakers continue to allow this many points each game, it could be detrimental to their chance at winning a Championship. Having a talented player like Davis out on the court is important, especially since Davis is powerful offensively as well as defensively.

Anthony Davis can do it all, so long as he stays healthy.