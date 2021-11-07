Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers Anthony Davis Left Game Early Against Portland Trail Blazers Due to Illness

    Frank Vogel gives insight on Anthony Davis leaving Saturday night's game early due to a stomach illness.
    Author:

    On Saturday night before the Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers, it was a game-time decision if center Anthony Davis would even be able to play. The cause at the time for Davis being questionable was that he had a right thumb sprain. It was later announced that Davis would be activated to play. After the first quarter, Lakers reporter, Mike Trudell stated that Anthony Davis would not return to the game with a stomach illness. 

    Not only were the Lakers down by over 20 points, but then they lost an important player that holds the Lakers together. Without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers did not have the ability to come back from a deficit like this. 

    After the game, head coach Frank Vogel told the media that Anthony Davis woke up with a stomach bug and threw up four times before the game. Davis played a little over 7 minutes and scored 2 points before leaving the game. 

    Read More

    Either way, losing Davis early in the game and not having LeBron James play has proved to cause the Lakers to lose momentum. The L.A. team will play their next game on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets and that may not be enough time for Davis to feel well enough to play. Depending on how he is feeling, this could mean that the Lakers have another tough game ahead of them. 

    Despite the fact that it is still early in the season if the Lakers continue to allow this many points each game, it could be detrimental to their chance at winning a  Championship. Having a talented player like Davis out on the court is important, especially since Davis is powerful offensively as well as defensively. 

    Anthony Davis can do it all, so long as he stays healthy. 

    adcrushingit
    News

    Lakers Anthony Davis Left Game Early Against Portland Trail Blazers Due to Illness

    just now
    russell westbrook usa today headache
    News

    Lakers: Three Observations in a Forgetful Game Against Portland

    1 hour ago
    Screen Shot 2021-11-04 at 8.58.41 PM
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Play Against Portland

    13 hours ago
    vanessa-bryant
    News

    Lakers: LA County Officials Now Wants This From Vanessa Bryant

    16 hours ago
    carmelovslebron
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Ex-Teammate Says His Best Quality Isn’t Even on the Court

    18 hours ago
    kobe-pau-
    News

    Lakers Pau Gasol Taught Kobe Bryant One Vital Thing

    20 hours ago
    westbrook
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook May Look Like a Bad Fit, But These Stats Show Otherwise

    23 hours ago
    frank-vogel1
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Offers Pessimistic Updates on Injuries

    Nov 6, 2021