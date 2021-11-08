Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Lakers: Anthony Davis Listed As Probable For Monday's Game in Charlotte

    Good news for Los Angeles heading into this one.
    The Lakers head out to Charlotte tonight to take on the Hornets for the first time this year. Los Angeles comes in with a  5-5 record to start the year while Charlotte comes in 5-6, having lost 4 in a row. 

    The good news is that the Lakers should be getting one of their big pieces back. Anthony Davis played just 7 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Trail Blazers. He was ready to go even with a sprained thumb, but AD had to eave the game with a stomach issue. 

    That issue has apparently passed as Frank Vogel confirmed Davis is probable with the sprained thumb. 

    Davis has put up solid numbers to start the year, averaging 23 points and 11 boards per game. The Lakers missed his defensive presence on Saturday after his departure though, as Portland shot freely and keep their lead intact throughout the contest. 

    LeBron James will still be out in this one as he recovers from an abdominal strain. For the moment, it's unclear what the actual timeline for his return to play is for the Lakers. 

    The Hornets come into this one as one of the best offenses in the NBA. They've put up a ridiculous 113.5 points per game, second to only the Warriors. Unfortunately, for them, they also rank out as the worst defense in the league. 

    Look for this one to potentially be a high-scoring game. 

