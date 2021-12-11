Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Lakers Anthony Davis Listed as Questionable for Sunday vs. Orlando

    Anthony Davis could be out again due to knee soreness.
    Author:

    This season, the Lakers have fallen to injuries early and it looks like this will continue to be an obstacle in their way. The Lakers were not only out LeBron James for multiple games, but Anthony Davis has missed a few games due to different kinds of issues. This week is no different. Anthony Davis could possibly miss another game this weekend as the Lakers face off against the Orlando Magic. 

    In past games, Davis was out due to illness, but now things have taken a different direction. On Friday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Davis was out with knee soreness. Now, he is listed as questionable again for Sunday night. With a player as valuable as Davis, the best thing is to be careful, especially with a knee injury. 

    Frank Vogel also spoke after Friday night's game to talk about what exactly the plan was with Davis. 

    Davis is an important player to have out on the court, especially when it comes to the incredible defensive plays he can make. However, with or without Davis, the Lakers should be able to have a game similar to their win on Friday night. Although it is always better with Davis out on the court, the best thing to do is be cautious, especially when going up against a 5-22 team. 

