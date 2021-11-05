Lakers: Anthony Davis Noncommittal to Playing Saturday With Thumb Injury

AD gave a little bit of an uncertain answer when asked if he would play.

The Lakers are facing a bit of a tough stretch over the next week or so. With the Portland Trail Blazers and Charlotte Hornets on the schedule for the next two games, things are a little more complicated by roster health.

LeBron James is already expected to be out for a week. The Lakers lost their first game without him during that stretch after dropping another one to the Thunder on Thursday night. But they could be without another big name.

Anthony Davis injured his thumb in the loss and it was later revealed that it was a sprain. He appeared in the postgame interviews with tape across that thumb and was asked about how it was feeling and if he would be playing on Saturday.

It's fine. ...I'll see how it feels.

If the Lakers have to be without LeBron and AD for any stretch of time, that puts a lot on Russell Westbrook. But that's also a big reason why Rob Pelinka brought in Russ. They wanted to ensure that with one of them out that there would be coverage to win games, especially after last year.

But not having AD in there also takes away from the defense, and area the Lakers have really lacked so far this year. The Trail Blazers have not gotten off to a great start, but Damian Lillard is always a candidate to go crazy whenever he plays against LA.

Things could get really tough if AD has to miss any time at all.