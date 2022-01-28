Lakers Anthony Davis on How He is Feeling After His First Two Games Back

The Lakers faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and although the Lakers had a powerful start, that was thanks to Anthony Davis. Since L.A. announced just hours before the matchup that LeBron James would not be playing, Anthony Davis had to hold this team on his back. During his second game back with L.A., Davis made an impact offensively and defensively, but without LeBron James, it did not end in their favor. This inevitably led to the Lakers falling short to the 76ers 105-87.

Anthony Davis was out for over a month with an MCL sprain, so the important question is, how does he feel after playing at such a high level? After the Thursday night matchup, Davis explained that he is feeling much better.

“I feel good, I feel really good on both ends of the floor,” said Davis. “My body feels great. I’m just trying to help the team in any way that’s possible.”

Anthony Davis had a very good night, especially compared to his first night back. Against the 76ers Davis scored 31 points, had 12 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Having Davis out on the court gives the Lakers an advantage because of how much he is able to do. Davis has a presence on the floor that allows him to be dominant no matter what he is trying to accomplish, whether that is scoring the most points or making some pretty impressive blocks.

As the Lakers look to make a comeback before the season ends, they need to do whatever they can to keep Anthony Davis and LeBron James out on the court.