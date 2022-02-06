Lakers: Anthony Davis' Positive Outlook On Not Making the All-Star Team

The results are in, and the Lakers will have just one player headed out to Cleveland for the All-Star Game this year. LeBron James received the most votes out of anyone in the Western Conference and will lead the way, but he is the only one representing Los Angeles. The Clippers did not have any players voted to the team either.

But Anthony Davis has never missed an All-Star week in his NBA career until this week. Sitting out a bunch of games with that MCL sprain in his knee likely contributed to this being his first year to miss the All-Star team.

But following the Lakers' loss to the Clippers, AD offered a positive outlook on missing his first All-Star Game. At least one person in his life will be very happy to have him home for the week.

“I kind of figured I wasn’t just cause of the amount of games that I missed. It’s my first time in my career where I don’t have to go to All-Star (weekend), so I know my wife is ecstatic. … I mean, I’ll have more opportunities, so I’m sure to be in there.”

Davis has been a monster since his return from the MCL sprain. He's averaging 25.2 points per game since his return. Over his last 4 games, he's putting up close to 30 points and over 12 boards per game. Those 4 have all come without LeBron in the lineup.

In total, AD is averaging 23.6 points per game, 9.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 2.2 blocks on 52.4 percent shooting. He might not have made the All-Star team this year, but a healthy version of him almost certainly would have.