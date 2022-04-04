Lakers: Anthony Davis Provides His Perspective On LA's Lost Season

In a complete role reversal, Anthony Davis, not LeBron James, fielded questions from reporters after being the lone LA superstar to play in a losing effort from the Lakers. Davis recorded a near triple-double in the Lakers 129-118 home loss to the Nuggets as LeBron watched from the sidelines.

It only makes sense. Injuries have been the theme all year for Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Lakers.

In the post game press conference, Davis was asked for his thoughts on the Lakers injury riddled season and specifically, how few games he, Russ, and LeBron have played together so far.

“It's been tough not being able to fully reach our potential as far as us three being on the floor and seeing what we can really be."

Davis continued to lament how the Lakers season unfolded.

"We didn't expect us to only have 21 games together, but it's just kind of been that year. Either I'm in, or he's in. The times we do play together, we look really good. Then, someone's out of the lineup."

After the Lakers loss, in ABC's Sunday primetime slot no less, the team is two full games behind the San Antonio Spurs for the last spot in the play-in tournament. Some otherworldly would have to happen for the Lakers to get into the postseason.

Injuries, coupled with poor play have torpedoed the Lakers. LA is 4-16 since the All-Star break. Only the Blazers (2-16) who are actively trying to lose games, have a worse winning percentage.

So yeah, AD's right. It's been tough.