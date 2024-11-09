Lakers' Anthony Davis Provides Major Update Regarding Nagging Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers superstar center Anthony Davis admitted his foot was bothering him during Friday night's win over the Phialdpehia 76ers.
He told the media, including Lakers sideline reporter Mike Trudell.
Davis said he did his part to be out there and that the off days would be crucial to get it to feel good.
“It hurts, definitely bothering me, but I’ll figure it out. Getting it loose enough to go out there and play, and try to manage it throughout the course of the game so it doesn’t tighten up. It felt good for the most part … off days are the most crucial to get it feeling good for game day.”
If you were watching Davis on Friday night, you couldn't tell if his foot was bothering him as he put up another terrific display on the court.
Davis led the game in scoring, recording 31 points on 11-for-20 shooting from the field, nine rebounds, one assist, and four blocks in 36 incredible minutes.
The 31-year-old admitted after Monday's list to Detroit Pistons that this foot issue has been bothering him since the summer when he was with Team USA for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Davis has had a stellar start to this 2024-25 campaign. He's averaging 32.4 points per game, leading the league in scoring 11.3 rebounds, ranked ninth in the league with 2.8 rebounds, and shot 57 percent from the field.
So far, he has only missed one game due to the injury, but the hope and expectation are that he will be available for most of the season unless something drastic happens.
Davis has scored 30+ points in his last three games, and in those games, the Lakers are 2-1. L.A seems to be in a good rhythm with Davis as their No. 1 option, and things should continue to stay that way.
It appears that Davis has actually been handed the torch by Lakers great and future Hall of Famer LeBron James.
James is still doing his part to lead L.A. to victory, and he did so on Friday when he recorded yet another triple-double of 21 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. As he has been doing all season long, he has started off slow, but he picks up the pace when needed.
The Lakers will face the Toronto Raptors for the second and final time this season, and Davis will likely be on the court.
