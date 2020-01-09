AllLakers
Top Stories
News

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is sore but not ruled out against Dallas

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis remains questionable to play against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday because of a gluteus maximus contusion that he sustained Tuesday against New York. 

"[He's]still very sore but not ruled out for [Friday]," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said at Thursday's practice. "He’s going to be listed as questionable and we’ll see what another day does in terms of how he’s feeling."

Vogel said Davis is moving "much better" Thursday than he was when he gingerly walked off the court after taking a hard fall onto his tailbone late in the third quarter of Tuesday's game. 

After watching Davis lie on the court for a few tense minutes, Vogel acknowledged he's very relieved that the injury wasn't worse.

"It could have been catastrophic," Vogel said. "It seems like we’ve avoided that sort of prognosis. But it’s been good news everything we’ve heard, everything since the injury happened, and we’ll continue to keep an eye on it just day-to-day." 

Davis watched Thursday's practice. He will travel for the team's upcoming back-to-back road trip against Dallas and Oklahoma City. 

In his first season with the Lakers, Davis is averaging 27.1 points on 50.4 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocked shots a game.

Vogel said the Lakers are going to be conservative with the 26-year-old, six-time All-Star.     

"We’re not going to ask him to play through pain," Vogel said. "It’s different playing through nagging pain and compromising yourself trying to play through an injury. We’ll be smart about it and take the long-term marathon approach with it, but as soon as he’s ready to go and wants to get back in there, we’ll let him get back in there."

