Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Questionable Tonight in Oklahoma City

    Another questionable designation for AD tonight.
    Author:

    The Lakers head out to Oklahoma City tonight to take on a Thunder team that has given them fits this season. And while the expectation was that they will have all of their main guys available, the injury report suggests otherwise. 

    Anthony Davis appeared as questionable today on the Lakers injury report ahead of tip-off. The team listed him with soreness in his left knee. AD appeared to injure his hand in the loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday night, but that does not appear to be an issue. 

    Over the last two games, AD's production has been questionable. He's been there for boards, but he's also put up just 39 points combined between the Memphis and Boston games for the Lakers. 

    Read More

    Davis also caught a lot of criticism for his role in the loss to the Grizzlies. It seemed like all night, the Memphis defense and offense pushed him around inside the paint. The Lakers ultimately dropped that one thanks in part to more than 20 turnovers and 27 points off of those turnovers. 

    On the plus side, the Lakers also removed Rajon Rondo from the injury report today. He has been out of the regular rotations for the last two weeks and has also sat out with stomach flu symptoms. Getting him back will help, but missing Davis against the Thunder would be a bit of a struggle. 

    The Lakers have dropped both of their games against the Thunder so far this year despite Oklahoma City being 8-16 on the year. 

    anthony davis dunk usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Questionable Tonight in Oklahoma City

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17286791_168396005_lowres
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Cites a Casual Approach As Reason For Los Angeles' Failures

    1 hour ago
    Anthony Davis discusses his injury
    News

    Lakers: Anthony Davis Believes LA Is Going To Be Fine

    3 hours ago
    frank-vogel1
    News

    Lakers Frank Vogel on LA's Disappointing Loss to Memphis

    6 hours ago
    lebron-james
    News

    Lakers: LeBron James Tallies His 100th Career Triple-Double In Loss To Grizzlies

    7 hours ago
    lebron-james-flummuxed
    News

    Lakers: LA's Humiliating Loss To The Memphis Grizzlies Is Rock Bottom

    9 hours ago
    magic johnson showtime usa today
    News

    Lakers: First Trailer For Adam McKay's HBO Max Showtime Lakers Series Arrives

    17 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Rajon Rondo Listed As Out Tonight in Memphis

    21 hours ago