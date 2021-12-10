Lakers: Anthony Davis Questionable Tonight in Oklahoma City

The Lakers head out to Oklahoma City tonight to take on a Thunder team that has given them fits this season. And while the expectation was that they will have all of their main guys available, the injury report suggests otherwise.

Anthony Davis appeared as questionable today on the Lakers injury report ahead of tip-off. The team listed him with soreness in his left knee. AD appeared to injure his hand in the loss to the Grizzlies on Thursday night, but that does not appear to be an issue.

Over the last two games, AD's production has been questionable. He's been there for boards, but he's also put up just 39 points combined between the Memphis and Boston games for the Lakers.

Davis also caught a lot of criticism for his role in the loss to the Grizzlies. It seemed like all night, the Memphis defense and offense pushed him around inside the paint. The Lakers ultimately dropped that one thanks in part to more than 20 turnovers and 27 points off of those turnovers.

On the plus side, the Lakers also removed Rajon Rondo from the injury report today. He has been out of the regular rotations for the last two weeks and has also sat out with stomach flu symptoms. Getting him back will help, but missing Davis against the Thunder would be a bit of a struggle.

The Lakers have dropped both of their games against the Thunder so far this year despite Oklahoma City being 8-16 on the year.