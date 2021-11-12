Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Lakers Anthony Davis says LA Could Have Won In Regulation Against Miami

    Anthony Davis spoke after Wednesday night's game and mentions that the Lakers made mistakes a could have won in regulation.
    The Lakers had another close game on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat. For the second game in a row, the Lakers went to overtime and got the win. L.A. put up a tough fight for the win, but it all could have gone wrong if Tyler Herro did what he normally does best. With that said, there is still a lot of work to do. Anthony Davis knows the Lakers made a few big mistakes and spoke with the media after the game. 

    "I mean, we probably could have won in regulation if we boxed out PJ Tucker, but that’s a learning experience for us," said Davis.

    "We’ve got to continue to not watch the ball as shots go up but turn and find guys, put a body on them then go for the ball, if we continue to do that, have that mindset then we’re fine.”

    P.J. Tucker tied the game up for the Heat with a jaw-dropping dunk and the Lakers were not able to score with 23 seconds left. That brought the game to overtime and the Lakers have not been as prepared as they need to be, especially when it comes to their defense. As Davis said, it is a learning experience, but after back-to-back overtime games, there needs to be some more urgency when trying to stop the opposing team from scoring.  

    So far this season, the Lakers have blown multiple leads and gone to overtime twice. The Lakers need to evolve at a faster pace so they can keep the pressure on the opposing team or they will continue to make it harder on themselves by having other teams take command at crucial periods of the game. They could have made it easier on themselves in these games if their defense kept up with the opposing teams. Even with the injuries beginning to pile up, there is still plenty of talent out on the court. 

    The Lakers are now 7-5 with a tough schedule ahead of them. They can still prove to the rest of the league that they are here to win, but it is going to take a lot of work. 

