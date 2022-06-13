Lakers: Anthony Davis Shocks LA Fans In Recent Video

The main storylines in Laker Land over the past couple of months have been the team's head coaching search and the future of Russell Westbrook. The Lakers now have their new head coach, and based on Darvin Ham's first media appearance in LA, Westbrook isn't going anywhere, at least for now.

Over the weekend, superstar big man Anthony Davis become the main topic of conversation for Lakers fans after he admitted that he how long it's been since he shot a basketball in a video appearance on the Nuke Squad YouTube channel.

"I haven't shot a basketball since, maybe like, April 5th?"

Davis' comment was a bit of a shock for a fanbase that reveres Kobe Bryant and his maniacal work ethic.

Now, as those fans also know, Kobe was one-of-a-kind but still, it's a little frightening for fans to learn that Davis hasn't shot a basketball in almost two months.

April 5th just so happens to be the date of the last regular season game that Davis played in for the Lakers. A 11-point road loss to the Phoenix Suns. Apparently, Davis hasn't put a single shot up since then.

For a player that has missed more games than he's played over the last two years, it is not exactly the best look to readily state that you aren't actively practicing your jump shot. Especially considering that Davis converted just 18.6% of his three-point attempts last season.

Not to mention, his inability to stay on the court was a key reason why the Lakers finished 11th in the West and missed the playoffs entirely.

Now, professional athletes can do as they please. They're the ones with the talent, fame, and fortune. But however you want to slice it, Davis' admission quip about not shooting isn't going to inspire any confidence with Lakers fans.