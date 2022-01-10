Lakers: Anthony Davis Spotted Shooting Before LA-Memphis Game on Sunday

Anthony Davis has been out since early-December with a knee injury. There’s been little to no updates on his status to return. On Sunday, the Lakers got their first glimpse of Davis back on the court.

ESPN reporter Dave McMenamin posted a brief video of AD shooting jumpers in a knee brace prior the Lakers-Grizzlies game.

In the video, Davis is shown shooting stationary jumpers as well as shots off the dribble.

Davis’ appearance on the court prompted a question to head coach Frank Vogel about when AD will return. Vogel had this to say in the post game press conference after the Lakers 127-119 loss to Memphis:

“ The only thing we’re saying about AD is that we’ll have an update after four weeks [from the initial injury], but he has been doing some shooting.”

Vogel and the Lakers are well aware of the importance of Davis to this Lakers roster. Especially LeBron James. In his presser, James reminded everyone that accurately forecasting the Lakers second half of the season cannot be done until Davis returns.

“We will see how we come together, as fast as we can come together, once AD is back because he’s such a big piece of our puzzle. We can’t ever look at ‘okay this is who we are’ until we get him.”

Prior to spraining his MCL, Davis was averaging 23.3 points and 9.9 boards per game. Perhaps even more important than Davis’ offensive contributions is his ability to anchor the Lakers defense.

According to Vogel, Lakers fans should get a more official update on the eight-time All-Star in a little over a week.