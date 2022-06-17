Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Spotted with World-Famous Shooting Instructor

Just days after he set the internet on fire, Anthony Davis made a point to show fans he's putting in the work again.

Over the weekend, Anthony Davis made headlines for admitting that he hadn't shot a basketball "since April 5th" in a celebrity cameo appearance on a YouTube gaming channel. Davis' statement caused waves in the NBA world and sent Lakers fans into a panic.

LeBron James took to Instagram to call out all of the Davis doubters. James included a mixtape of some of Davis' best plays as a Laker and strong support of his fellow LA superstar.

All of that being said, Davis knew he needed to do something to help defuse the negativity surround him. 

On Wednesday, Davis popped up on the feed of world-famous shooting instructor Chris Matthews AKA "Lethal Shooter". 

Maybe Davis always takes a couple of months off from shooting after each regular season, but it seems oddly coincidental that days after setting the internet fire over not practicing his shot, a photo of him shows up with a shooting instructor with multiple NBA clients and 2.1M followers.

