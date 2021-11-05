Lakers: Anthony Davis' Status Officially in Doubt For Saturday's Game With Thumb Injury

The Lakers could very well be without Anthony Davis on Saturday in Portland.

The Lakers have a tough matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers this weekend. And while Damian Lillard has had a rough start to the season so far, he's always a candidate to go off when playing against Los Angeles.

Unfortunately, the Lakers might be playing this one without Anthony Davis. AD sprained his thumb during Thursday night's loss to the Thunder. Right before halftime, Davis appeared to injure his thumb going for a rebound on his own layup attempt.

After the game, AD cast some doubt on his availability for Saturday's game. He said that he would have to wait and see how he felt leading up to the contest with the injured thumb, which was wrapped in tape.

If Davis cannot go on Saturday, that would mean the Lakers are without him and LeBron James. James is dealing with an abdominal strain that could have him out of the lineup for a week.

That could really complicate things for the Lakers, especially with their defensive struggles early on. Davis and LeBron have been two of their better defenders to start the year off, and not having them on the court opens a lot of holes for Portland to take advantage of.