Lakers: Anthony Davis Stresses the Need for LA to Start Fast Moving Forward

If there was an ideal time for LeBron James to have to miss some games, it would be right now. The Lakers are in a stretch of games that puts them up against a couple of teams that they should beat. The Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night was a great start.

The Lakers came out and did not get off to the best start. James was forced to sit out as he entered COVID-19 protocols and they are expected to be without him for at least ten days. But the second half was an entirely different story for LA.

They outscored the Kings 67-23 in the second half and it seemed like they flat out could not miss a shot. After the Lakers win, Anthony Davis stressed the need to get starts like that moving forward, especially without LeBron in the lineup for them.

We came out slow, but we were able to play with a lead, which is a good sign. Not letting teams get back in it. We kept the pressure on, on both ends of the floor. We continued to score the basketball. We continued to get stops defensively. We've struggled with that this year. And so that was a good sign for us, but like I said, we shouldn't need those pow-wows at halftime or in timeouts. ...We've got a veteran group, we should be able to come out with that type of energy. I know we're going to have slow starts and things like that. But to be the team that we want to be, we can't continue to dig ourselves in a hole. So if we come out in first halves, especially next game against the Clippers, the way we came out in this second half in games moving forward? Then we should be in a pretty good place.

Starting fast has not necessarily been an issue for the Lakers throughout the season. The third quarter is something that fans in Los Angeles know has been a really big issue. That's where they've seen most of their leads slip away or where teams have pulled away quickly.

But LeBron being out while the Lakers face off against a few consecutive bad teams is a great test for them. If they can get these things done without the king in the lineup, it could help to fuel them moving forward.

Start fast, finish strong.