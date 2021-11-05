Lakers Anthony Davis Suffered Thumb Sprain Against Oklahoma City

Thursday night was a tough game for the Lakers although it did not start that way. The Lakers had a powerful start that inevitably began to unravel as Oklahoma City picked up momentum. One big factor in the downfall of the Laker's performance is when Anthony Davis seemed to suffer an injury.

According to Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, it appears that Davis was going for his own layup when he hurt his hand. Later it was reported that he sprained his thumb, but that did not stop him. Even though he did not start in the second half, he eventually continued to play.

If Davis was not able to come back into this game, it could have gone very differently. Frank Vogel spoke after Thursday's game to give more of an update on his injury.

"He had a sprained thumb, they were looking at it in the back and when he was ready to go, he came back out. I don't think it affected him in the second half," said Vogel.

Davis himself had a quick response on how his thumb was doing when asked after Thursday's game.

"It's Fine," said Davis.

The Lakers lost what could have been an easy game, but there are still plenty of games ahead of them. Anthony Davis is a resilient player who has battled injuries throughout his entire career and played through them. With that said, this should not be a problem moving forward. As injuries start to hit the Lakers, the one constant is that each player works hard to make sure they can play.