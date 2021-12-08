Lakers: Anthony Davis Talks About One Big Change For Russell Westbrook

The Lakers need Russell Westbrook to be at his best in order for them to succeed. When Rob Pelinka brought him over from Washington during the offseason, the hope was that he would be able to plug in immediately and fit the rotation. It did not happen that way.

Instead, Westbrook has often been left to pick up the pieces when the Lakers are missing guys. That has resulted in a whole lot of criticism for Russ, sometimes warranted and sometimes not warranted at all.

But things seem to have taken a turn for Russ over the last couple of games. The Lakers star appears to be settling into his role the more reps he gets alongside Anthony Davis and LeBron James. After the win over Boston on Tuesday, AD addressed those changes he has seen.

Westbrook put up 24 points and 11 assists in the win over the Celtics. And that's right where the Lakers need him to be in order to keep winning games. He's at his best when he's aggressive around the rim and not looking to feed the ball to other guys every time he moves down the court.

He has the talent to score points when it matters, and that aggression will change everything for Russ. It also allows for the floor to open up for guys like AD and LeBron. Those two combined for 47 points in the Lakers win over Boston.

It might have taken some time, but Russ looks to be finding his footing with the Lakers. There's no telling what they're capable of once the big three find their rhythm.