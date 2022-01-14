Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Trending Behind in Recovery From His MCL Sprain

Things are going to look a little different for the Lakers when Antony Davis returns. Frank Vogel has already changed his direction and said that AD will be back at center with LeBron James backing him up at the position. James has been playing the five for the last few weeks, putting up ridiculous numbers in the process. 

Davis was supposed to be reevaluated 4 weeks after his injury to see where he is at with his MCL sprain. Given that he went down on December 17th in Minnesota, that evaluation should have been this week. 

But the latest update is that AD has still yet to have that knee reevaluated. The Lakers big man has been seen taking shots around the court and doing light drills, but nothing to suggest that he is closing in on a return. 

For the moment, the expectation is that we will all hear from Davis next week should he be evaluated within the next day or so. And the Lakers could use him right now, especially with the cold streak that Russell Westbrook is currently on. He has made just 4 shots over his last 2 games, resulting in a lot of frustrations. 

Whenever he does return, Davis will be a welcomed sight for Lakers fans. Even if he wasn't playing at his peak, he's still an upgrade whenever he slots into the lineup. Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 35.4 minutes per game. 

