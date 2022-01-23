Skip to main content
Lakers: Anthony Davis Upgraded to "Questionable" for Sunday's Game Against MIA
Player(s)
Anthony Davis
Team(s)
Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers: Anthony Davis Upgraded to "Questionable" for Sunday's Game Against MIA

The return of Davis could stabilize a floundering Lakers team.

The return of Davis could stabilize a floundering Lakers team.

The Lakers haven’t exactly broadcasted updates about injured superstar Anthony Davis. For the most part, fans have been left to watch Davis put up pre-game jumpers in a knee brace. 

Head coach Frank Vogel, along with Westbrook and LeBron, have been intentionally vague when asked about when Davis will return.

Read More

On Saturday, Lakers reporter Mike Trudell broke the news that Davis is officially “questionable” for Sunday’s tilt against the Miami Heat.

Los Angeles is 7-9 since Davis hit the injured list after spraining his MCL on December 17th. The absence of Davis is one of the many reasons the Lakers have struggled this year. The Lakers rank 26th in defensive rating (115.1) without their All-Defensive Team big man. Prior to that, Los Angeles ranked 10th (107.1).

The return of Davis, whether it’s Sunday or next week, is sure to help elevate a Lakers roster that has struggled to find any consistency.

USATSI_17454647
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Upgraded to "Questionable" for Sunday's Game Against MIA

47 seconds ago
Kobe Bryant
News

Lakers: Vanessa Bryant Wants LA Citizens to Testify in the Upcoming Trial

15 hours ago
lebron-james-flummuxed
News

Lakers: LeBron James Explains Why the Team Struggled in the First Half on Friday Night

17 hours ago
stanley johnson usa today lakers 12-28-21
News

Lakers Started Stanley Johnson in the Second Half, And It Proved to Be Huge

18 hours ago
kobe
News

Lakers: Shaq Claims He Was the Key to Their Success, Not Kobe Bryant

19 hours ago
kobe-bryant-retirement
News

Lakers: Kobe Bryant's 81 Point Game Still Ranks Among the All-Time Great Performances 16 Years Later

20 hours ago
USATSI_17543006
News

Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Credits Orlando Win with LA Getting 'Locked In' Defensively

22 hours ago
USATSI_17532735
News

Lakers Russell Westbrook on His Confidence in L.A. Despite Roller Coaster of a Week

Jan 22, 2022