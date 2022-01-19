Lakers: Anthony Davis Wears a Colin Kaepernick Jersey on Sideline for MLK Day

Last night was a big night in the NBA. The league put together a marquee schedule to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Teams played tribute videos of players explaining the impact of the life and work of the late Dr. King. Players were also encouraged to pay homage to the late civil rights hero in whatever way they deemed fit.

For the Lakers sidelined superstar Anthony Davis, that meant sporting a San Francisco 49ers Colin Kaepernick jersey.

In 2016, Kaepernick famously began sitting or kneeling during the pre-kickoff national anthem to protest racial injustice in America. His actions sparked scores of players to follow suit. Kaepernick’s act of protest picked up national coverage. The NFL addressed it by requiring all NFL personnel to remain standing during the national anthem.

Anthony Davis wearing Kaepernick’s jersey was his way of honoring MLK.