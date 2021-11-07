Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Lakers: Anthony Davis Will Play Against Portland
    Anthony Davis sprained his thumb in Thursday's contest against Oklahoma City.
    After suffering a sprain thumb right before halftime against Oklahoma City, the Brow has only given vague status updates to his availability against Portland tonight. Up to this point, nobody still has any idea if he will play tonight.

    Just now, it was announced that Anthony Davis will indeed play against Portland. Head coach Frank Vogel previously said that Anthony Davis will test out his thumb on the court to see if he can go.

    Vogel mentioned how Davis has been very upset with how much time he missed last year, and that whenever he is 50/50 to play this season, he has been staunchly arguing to play. Vogel said that Davis would only miss games if he was extremely limited.

    The Lakers are already without LeBron James, set to miss his second straight game, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn, and Trevor Ariza.

