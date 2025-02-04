Lakers Are Hoping LeBron James Can Mentor Luka Doncic
The NBA world was stunned earlier this week as the Los Angeles Lakers sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Luka Dončić. Though the deal took place nearly two days ago, the reverberations of the trade continue to be felt across the league.
Dončić, one of the league's brightest young stars, is now set to join a Lakers roster that already boasts LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura. The trade has raised eyebrows for several reasons, especially with speculation swirling around the Lakers’ future plans.
Many initially thought this trade signified a shift in the team’s direction, potentially signaling an end to James’ tenure in Los Angeles.
However, reports from ESPN’s Shams Charania suggest that the Lakers are actually looking to build around Dončić while keeping James in the fold for at least a couple more years.
In fact, Sharania says the Lakers’ plan to have James serve as a mentor for Doncic.
The biggest immediate issue surrounding this trade is Dončić’s contract situation.
He was eligible for a Supermax deal worth $345 million with the Mavericks, but that option is now off the table with him joining the Lakers. This raises concerns about the Lakers’ ability to maintain financial flexibility while competing at a high level.
The trade also sparked rumors that James, now 40, could be nearing his exit from the Lakers as the team looks to rebuild around their new star.
But ESPN's Dave McMenamin suggests the opposite—Dončić’s arrival may actually inspire James to extend his career in LA, aiming for more championships in the twilight of his career.
From a basketball perspective, the pairing of Dončić and James is an intriguing one. While they both dominate the ball, their skill sets could complement each other well.
James is still an elite playmaker, averaging 24 points and 9.1 assists this season, and his basketball IQ is unmatched. With Dončić’s court vision and ability to create offense from anywhere on the floor, the two could form one of the most potent offensive duos in NBA history.
James’ versatility would allow him to slide into a more off-ball role when needed, opening up more space for Dončić to operate.
Together, they could create a lethal offensive system—James as the facilitator and Dončić as the scorer.
Both players are also capable of playing a positionless style, with Dončić handling the ball in crunch-time situations while James takes on a secondary role or even plays closer to the basket. The chemistry between the two could be something to watch closely in the months to come.
In short, the Lakers’ trade for Luka Dončić signals a bold, future-focused move while still keeping James in the championship chase. How this duo performs on the court could shape the Lakers’ trajectory for years to come, making them an exciting team to follow moving forward.
