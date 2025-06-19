Lakers are Joining 'Modern Era' Following Massive Sale, says Brian Windhorst
The NBA is a business, and the Los Angeles Lakers have taken another step toward dominating the industry.
After nearly half a century under the ownership of the Buss family, the Los Angeles Dodgers chairman, Mark Walter, has reportedly agreed to purchase the franchise for $10 billion.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst explained how the decision to sell the franchise to a businessman with success like Walter will elevate the Lakers going forward.
“The Lakers are about to join the ‘Modern Era’,” Windhorst said. “While they have had incredible success and their brand is enormous, they ran as a family operation in a league that is run by tech billionaires and hedge fund billionaires.”
“And they (tech billionaires and hedge fund billionaires) run their NBA teams that way,” Windhort added. “They invest in the infrastructure of their teams. The Lakers were behind in that regard.”
The Lakers have struggled in the playoffs since winning the NBA championship in 2020.
Los Angeles made it to the Western Conference Finals in 2023 but have not made it beyond the first round of the playoffs in other seasons following the 2020 title.
And the Lakers missed the playoffs entirely in 2022.
Windhorst credited Walter’s ownership of the Dodgers for developing the franchise into the one of the most dominant forces in MLB.
“Mark Walter and his group did this exact same thing with the Dodgers,” Windhorst said. “He brought them out of a family operation into the Modern Era, and they have become a juggernaut.”
Walter purchased the Dodgers for $2.15 billion in 2012. Since then, the Dodgers have made the postseason every year and won two World Series titles.
Additionally, the Dodgers have won 11 of 12 National League West division titles under Walter’s ownership.
But arguably the most impressive feat for the Dodgers in recent years has been the franchise’s ability to acquire top talent in both the trade and free agent markets.
With Walter at the helm, the Dodgers have also become the primary landing spot for Japanese superstars entering MLB, growing the franchise’s popularity overseas.
The hope is for Walter to grow the Lakers franchise in the same way he has with the Dodgers.
