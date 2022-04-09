Skip to main content
Lakers Aren't Expected to Fire GM Rob Pelinka Says ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne

Lakers Aren't Expected to Fire GM Rob Pelinka Says ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne

The NBA insider reports that the Lakers will not be cutting ties with Rob Pelinka after the season.

The NBA insider reports that the Lakers will not be cutting ties with Rob Pelinka after the season.

The Lakers blame pie is a metaphorical pastry of epic proportions. Injuries to Anthony Davis and LeBron James form the crust, but filling out the roster with over-the-hill veterans should not be overlooked. Neither should deciding to acquire Russell Westbrook. 

LeBron James might have had some influence on those roster decisions, but at the end of the day, it was general manager Rob Pelinka's fingers actually hitting the buttons. 

According to a recent article from ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne, that's not expected to change anytime soon. 

"The front office, led by president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka and special adviser Kurt Rambis, is expected to remain in power, sources said."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pelinka's name typically gets most of the shine when the Lakers front office gets talked about, but senior basketball adviser Kurt Rambis' impact on the organization, especially when it comes to roster construction, is massive. You could even argue it's Rambis telling Pelinka exactly what button to push and when to push it. 

This season, reportedly Rambis famously barnstormed into a coaches meeting to admonish the staff for not utilizing Dwight Howard and DeAndre Jordan (remember him?) enough on offense. 

Rambis' role as an adviser isn't just limited to undercutting the Lakers coaching staff. It also includes selecting the coaching staff itself.

According to at least one report, Rambis, and his wife Linda, effectively roadblocked the Lakers from hiring Tyronn Lue back in 2019.

This past March, veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein noted that Kurt Rambis is "incredibly influential" in the organization. In that same article, Stein labeled the Rambises, or the "Rambi" as they're colloquially known in some Lakers fan circles, as pillars in the LA "four-pronged brain trust". Majority owner Jeanie Buss and Pelinka round out the Lakers sphere of influence. 

That grouping is not changing any time soon. But what will likely be changing dramatically over the coming months is the Lakers roster.  

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

USATSI_18042491_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook Out Today

By Eric Eulau13 hours ago
USATSI_18041897_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers Sign Wenyen Gabriel to Standard NBA Contract

By Eric Eulau15 hours ago
USATSI_12182422_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Latest LeBron James Injury News Ends His Scoring Title Hopes

By Eric Eulau18 hours ago
USATSI_17676128
News

Lakers: Anthony Davis Addresses Trade Rumors

By Eric Eulau19 hours ago
USATSI_17035543
News

Lakers Disastrous Season Sets Unfortunate Record

By Eric Eulau21 hours ago
USATSI_9910273
News

Lakers: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Formally Apologizes to LeBron James

By Eric EulauApr 8, 2022
USATSI_17976204_168396005_lowres
News

Lakers: Front Office Plans to Waive Veteran Forward Trevor Ariza This Week

By Staff WriterApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17580165
News

Lakers: Charlotte Hornets Named as Potential Russell Westbrook Trade Partner

By Eric EulauApr 7, 2022