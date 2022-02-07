Lakers: Austin Reaves Autographs a Very Unique Item for a Fan

Typically, professional athletes autograph hats, jerseys, and shirts for adoring fans. Lakers rookie Austin Reaves however recently signed an interesting item for a Lakers fan.

In a video posted by Jomboy Media, Reaves is seen signing a rice cooker. The fan explains that he’s going to bring it to family gatherings.

It was clearly a first for Reaves. The Lakers guard even asks if he should use a different permanent marker to ensure his signature is legible.

The Lakers signed Reaves to a two-way contract last August, but the 23-year-old’s inspired play led to LA converting him to a standard NBA contract in September.

Reaves is averaging 5.8 points per game, 2.7 rebounds per game, and is shooting 46.3% from the field in his rookie season.

Those numbers aren’t exactly eye-popping, but the box score doesn’t capture the defense and energy that Reaves brings on a nightly basis.

It’s early in his career, but Reaves should get used to fans asking for his autograph. Even for kitchen appliances.