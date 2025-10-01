Lakers' Austin Reaves Could Earn $40 Million Per Season on Next Contract, Says Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into a very critical season for their future. While they were able to lock up Luka Doncic on a contract extension, the rest of the roster is up in the air.
LeBron James might opt out of his deal at the end of the season. Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, and Maxi Kleber are unrestricted free agents at the end of the year, too.
The future of Austin Reaves is something else that the Lakers have to figure out. He is poised for a big raise, even if it's not with the Lakers.
More news: Former NBA Veteran Olden Polynice Doesn't Hold Back on LeBron James Disrespect
Lakers Insider Predicts a Big Payday For Austin Reaves
Reaves is one of the most valuable scorers in the league. He showed that last season when he was perhaps the best third-scorer in the entire NBA.
According to Lakers Insider Dan Woike, Reaves could get paid something in the realm of $35-$40 million.
"The Athletic spoke with team and league sources who expect Reaves to earn more than $35 million a year on his next deal, with sources from two teams (neither being the Lakers) speculating that he could command more than $40 million a year."
The Lakers might not have the cap space to keep him, especially if James ends up deciding to re-sign with the Lakers. Reaves will be a free agent after the 2026-27 season.
Reaves will certainly have some interest around the league, and it doesn't seem negotiations with him and the Lakers are going well. He recently rejected one of their offers.
More news: Lakers Sign Former First Round Pick Ahead of Training Camp
The Lakers Might Not Be Able To Keep Austin Reaves
Despite the fact that the Lakers would like to keep him, Reaves isn't interested in taking anything less than he's worth. That might be a big issue for Los Angeles after this season.
If they don't think that Reaves will re-sign with them, the Lakers might explore avenues to trade him. They need to get something in return for him. Having him leave for nothing would be a disaster.
Last season, Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.