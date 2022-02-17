Skip to main content
Lakers: Austin Reaves Credits Home Crowd for Big Win Over Jazz
Lakers guard Austin Reaves thinks the energy in Crypo.com Arena helped LA capture a crucial home win.

The Lakers picked up a vital win on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. LA outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the fourth quarter to seize a 106-101 win. Guard Austin Reaves drained a three-point dagger with the Lakers holding onto a one-point lead.

In his well deserved on-court interview with Lakers reporter Mike Trudell, Reaves credited some of his team's win to the energy of the crowd.

"The crowd was amazing tonight, especially in the fourth quarter. I mean, the biggest thing for us is to just get a big win."

The Lakers home crowd went through a roller coaster of emotions on Wednesday night. In the second quarter, superstar Anthony Davis had to be helped off the court after badly rolling his ankle. You could hear a pin drop in Crypto.com at that moment. Davis did not return to the game. 

Reaves and the Lakers spent the vast majority of the game trailing the Jazz. At one point, the Jazz held a 12-point lead with 6:35 to go in the fourth. Then, LeBron James went nuclear.

Reaves kept it short and sweet when asked to describe LeBron 15-point fourth quarter.

"'Bron being 'Bron, that's all you can say. He's one of the greatest players ever."

It's not the first big three Reaves has hit in his young Lakers career. Back in December, Reaves hit a three-point buzzer beater against the Mavericks to put the game away for the Lakers. 

Due to the All-Star break, the Lakers have nine days off before they face the Clippers on February 25th. Unlike Reaves, the Lakers veterans could use some rest.

There's 24 regular season games left on the Lakers schedule. They're going to need to continue to beat quality teams to validate any hopes of making a playoff run.

