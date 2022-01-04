Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence
    Publish date:

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    The Lakers rookie is still trying to find his rhythm after returning from health and safety protocols.
    Author:

    The Lakers rookie is still trying to find his rhythm after returning from health and safety protocols.

    Safe to say, Austin Reaves has surprised a few people in the NBA. His three-point shooting and his on-court fit with the Lakers star-studded lineups have not gone unnoticed.

    Reaves has turned some heads despite the fact that he’s missed significant time this season. The Lakers guard didn’t play much in November thanks to a hamstring injury. More recently, Reaves missed seven games in December due to COVID.

    The Arkansas native discussed how extended stretches on the sidelines were a challenge for him.

    “It’s tough. With COVID, I was out for 11 days and wasn’t able to do much. That was a little tougher than the hamstring issue because at least with the hamstring issue I was able to be in the gym [and could] shoot, do stuff like that. You just have to stay locked in mentally into whatever the team is trying to do.”

    Read More

    Reaves has averaged over 26 minutes per game since he returned from the COVID health and safety protocols. On a team with so many, maybe even too many, veterans, the 23 year-old has earned a spot in the rotation.

    He’s far down the list of offensive options, but he’s converting 50% of his field goal attempts in his first NBA season. On the other side of the ball, Reaves has shown a willingness to compete on defense.

    The best statistic of all about Austin Reaves? As a team, the Lakers have a 14-5 record when Reaves plays.

    The beginning of his rookie year has been touch and go.

    Just don’t be surprised to see the kid from Arkansas soaring soon.

    reaves westbrook bradley 11-8 - usa today
    News

    Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

    1 minute ago
    lebron james usa today 12-28-21
    News

    Lakers: LA Team Official Says Argument Between LeBron James and Phil Handy Is Overblown

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_12716280
    News

    Lakers: Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis to Decide Roster Decisions This Week

    2 hours ago
    malik monk usa today 12-25-21
    News

    Lakers: Malik Monk's Interesting Reason For Not Having Tattoos on His Right Arm

    3 hours ago
    Kuzma
    News

    Lakers: Did Los Angeles Make a Mistake Moving on From Kyle Kuzma?

    4 hours ago
    carmelo anthony usa today 11-8
    News

    Lakers: Carmelo Anthony Comments on His Puzzling Shooting Statistics

    6 hours ago
    rondo
    News

    Lakers: Frank Vogel Calls Rajon Rondo One of His Favorite Players He Has Ever Coached

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17445739
    News

    Lakers Russell Westbrook Says Turnovers Are 'Part of the Game'

    21 hours ago