Lakers Austin Reaves Discusses the Impact of His COVID Related Absence

Safe to say, Austin Reaves has surprised a few people in the NBA. His three-point shooting and his on-court fit with the Lakers star-studded lineups have not gone unnoticed.

Reaves has turned some heads despite the fact that he’s missed significant time this season. The Lakers guard didn’t play much in November thanks to a hamstring injury. More recently, Reaves missed seven games in December due to COVID.

The Arkansas native discussed how extended stretches on the sidelines were a challenge for him.

“It’s tough. With COVID, I was out for 11 days and wasn’t able to do much. That was a little tougher than the hamstring issue because at least with the hamstring issue I was able to be in the gym [and could] shoot, do stuff like that. You just have to stay locked in mentally into whatever the team is trying to do.”

Reaves has averaged over 26 minutes per game since he returned from the COVID health and safety protocols. On a team with so many, maybe even too many, veterans, the 23 year-old has earned a spot in the rotation.

He’s far down the list of offensive options, but he’s converting 50% of his field goal attempts in his first NBA season. On the other side of the ball, Reaves has shown a willingness to compete on defense.

The best statistic of all about Austin Reaves? As a team, the Lakers have a 14-5 record when Reaves plays.

The beginning of his rookie year has been touch and go.

Just don’t be surprised to see the kid from Arkansas soaring soon.