Lakers Austin Reaves Enjoys The Positive Energy From His Teammates

This year, the Lakers have a lot of additions to the team, whether it's players who have been in the league for years or rookies just getting drafted. One of those rookies is Austin Reaves, who has made a big impact with the Lakers.

After Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Reaves spoke with the media about what it is like playing with the Lakers.

"I feel like energy is a real thing. You can feel it," said Reaves. "You can feel negative energy, so when you bring positive energy, I think everybody just feeds off of it. Everybody really brings positive energy. It kind of starts with Dwight and Russ, they're talkative all the time..."

Playing in a negative environment, will not allow chemistry to grow between players. Having teammates that respect each other and understand what needs to get done allows them to have a true relationship, especially out on the court. The Lakers need to be able to trust and support each other.

Austin Reaves scored seven points, with three rebounds, and two assists on Friday night. For being in the game for only 21 minutes, Reaves put in a lot of effort that will certainly pay off. The rookie continued and talked about what he can do to help this team throughout the year.

"I know my job is to go on and play as hard as possible, do anything I can do to help the team be successful, so that's what I try to do, and if it gets us going then good."

Reaves is dedicated and ready to help the Lakers out in any way that he can. There is still a lot of work ahead of him, but he helped the Lakers get the job done.