Lakers: Austin Reaves Expected to See Expanded Role in A Very Odd Starting Lineup

The Lakers will return from the All-Star break tonight to face off against the Clippers at home. With just 24 games left in the regular season, Frank Vogel and his squad are very much running out of time to get things figured out.

Unfortuantely for the Lakers, injuries are still a big part of their problem right now. They're certainly not the sole issue, but guys going down this late in the season isn't ideal by any means.

Anthony Davis is expected to miss most of the remaining regular-season right now, and there is no guarantee he will be 100 percent ready. The Lakers also continue to play without Kendrick Nunn, who has yet to make a debut this season.

Tonight, the Lakers will also be playing without Avery Bradley. He is recovering from soreness in his knee that held him out before the All-Star break. As a result, Vogel went with an odd-looking lineup tonight against the Clippers.

Austin Reaves will get the first start of his NBA career and is expected to play an expanded role. He's averaging 21.7 minutes per game in the month of February as Vogel has called on him more frequently. In those games, he is averaging 7.3 points and playing superb defense.

It's the way that Reaves plays the game that has drawn the adoration of the Lakers and their fans. He always seems to end up in the right place and fully embraces the role they have for him on the court.

You can also expect to see Malik Monk with a larger role again as the Lakers lean on their shooters.