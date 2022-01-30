Lakers: Austin Reaves Explains His Meme Moment with LeBron James

Lakers rookie Austin Reaves has already started compiling moments worthy of a greatest hits album. His game-winning three against the Mavericks in December easily tops the list, but a comical interaction between he and LeBron is quickly climbing the charts.

After a timeout in Tuesday’s game in Brooklyn, Reaves asked Lebron James a question about the play the Lakers were about to run. LeBron’s answer absolutely bewildered the rookie. His expression quickly turned into a viral moment.

Lakers reporter Mike Trudell asked Reaves for his perspective on the now famous video.

“I asked [LeBron] a question I kind of knew the answer to when I was going out, but just to get validation, and then, basically it was just a big miscommunication…when he told me I was in, I was lost.”

Reaves’ face said it all.

"I was so caught off guard of what was going, I guess I made an expression and I didn’t even know I made it at the time…”.

The Lakers rookie was at dinner when his phone starting “blowing up” as the kids say. LeBron posted a still photo of Reaves’ reaction along with words of wisdom uttered by Tony Stark to Peter Parker from Marvel's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“Don’t do anything I would do. And definitely don’t do anything I wouldn’t do. There’s a li’l gray area in there, and that’s where you operate.”

Reaves is embracing the hilarious moment. He took to his own social media account on Friday and challenged his fans to post their “best video” imitating his face and their “best caption” for the incredible still photo of he and LeBron. Four winners will each earn a one month’s supply of Reaves favorite protein drink, liveowyn.

Although he’s only played in 31 games for the Lakers, his viral moment, on top of his hard-nosed play, is why Reaves has quickly become a fan favorite.