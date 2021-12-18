Skip to main content
    Lakers: Austin Reaves Out Tonight After Entering NBA Health and Safety Protocols

    Add another one to the list.
    Author:

    At this point, you can just expect that every update from the Lakers right now has to do with player health. They've had so many players enter health and safety protocols over the last few days that it's almost a mystery who will fill out the roster tonight. 

    The Lakers added another one to the COVID list today before game time. Austin Reaves will not be available in Minnesota as he also entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He must have been among the players that tested positive today as the team underwent additional testing. 

    Reaves is coming off of a game that saw him walk away as the hero. He drilled five of his six three-point attempts, including a game-winner in overtime for the Lakers. 

    Reaves is averaging just 7 points per game this month, but he's playing a very important role for the Lakers. He is also shooting almost 54 percent from three-point range and playing great defense at ideal times. 

    Luckily, the Lakers will have Isaiah Thomas available for the game tonight in Minnesota. Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the team thanks to the hardship exemption. He is expected to be suited up and ready to go for Los Angeles. 

    Russell Westbrook is also active for the Lakers despite entering COVID-19 protocols this week. Evidently, he was able to return multiple negative tests in a 24-hour window. 

    austin reaves 12-10-21 usa today
