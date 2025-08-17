All Lakers

Lakers’ Austin Reaves Predicted to Leave LA After 2025 Season By Insider

The Lakers might end up losing their starting shooting guard.

Ryan Stano

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves the ball ahead of Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers could have a lot of cap space open at the end of the season if LeBron James decided to opt out of his deal. It doesn't seem like he's very happy with Los Angeles right now.

If that does happen, they might be able to afford to keep Austin Reaves. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, and he's due for a massive raise based on how he's played.

Despite that, there is a good chance that Reaves decides to leave the Lakers for a bigger raise from another team.

The Los Angeles Lakers might lose Austin Reaves after next season

Michael Piña of The Ringer believes that Reaves might not be on the Lakers after next season.

"Austin Reaves is playing for a new contract and will either be too expensive or too shaky on defense to make sense beyond this season," wrote Pina.

If Reaves gives the Lakers an indication that he is not going to re-sign with Los Angeles, the Lakers would likely try to move him to make sure that he doesn't leave for nothing.

For the Lakers, Reaves could be the most valuable trade asset that the team has. He is a dynamic offensive player, even if he isn't the best perimeter defender.

Reaves' value comes from pouring it in on the offensive end of the court. He can score on all three levels, and he has developed the playmaking aspect of his game.

The Los Angeles Lakers would be smart to move on from Austin Reaves after next year

Once his contract is up, Reaves would be able to get a bigger raise from a team outside of Los Angeles. That's why it would be a surprise if he decided to re-sign in LA.

Reaves does like the Lakers, and he likes the roster that has been built. That might be more important than the amount of money that he can make on the free market.

This past season, Reaves set career highs in most categories. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.

