Lakers’ Austin Reaves Predicted to Leave LA After 2025 Season By Insider
The Los Angeles Lakers could have a lot of cap space open at the end of the season if LeBron James decided to opt out of his deal. It doesn't seem like he's very happy with Los Angeles right now.
If that does happen, they might be able to afford to keep Austin Reaves. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2026-27 season, and he's due for a massive raise based on how he's played.
Despite that, there is a good chance that Reaves decides to leave the Lakers for a bigger raise from another team.
The Los Angeles Lakers might lose Austin Reaves after next season
Michael Piña of The Ringer believes that Reaves might not be on the Lakers after next season.
"Austin Reaves is playing for a new contract and will either be too expensive or too shaky on defense to make sense beyond this season," wrote Pina.
If Reaves gives the Lakers an indication that he is not going to re-sign with Los Angeles, the Lakers would likely try to move him to make sure that he doesn't leave for nothing.
For the Lakers, Reaves could be the most valuable trade asset that the team has. He is a dynamic offensive player, even if he isn't the best perimeter defender.
Reaves' value comes from pouring it in on the offensive end of the court. He can score on all three levels, and he has developed the playmaking aspect of his game.
The Los Angeles Lakers would be smart to move on from Austin Reaves after next year
Once his contract is up, Reaves would be able to get a bigger raise from a team outside of Los Angeles. That's why it would be a surprise if he decided to re-sign in LA.
Reaves does like the Lakers, and he likes the roster that has been built. That might be more important than the amount of money that he can make on the free market.
This past season, Reaves set career highs in most categories. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game. He shot 46 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
